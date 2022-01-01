Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9720 (2022) or XPS 17 9700 – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs XPS 17 9700

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and XPS 17 9700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 56-77% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
vs
XPS 17 9700

Case

Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches		 375 x 248 x 20 mm
14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches
Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~90.1%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1686:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 90.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time 35 ms 41 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
500 nits
XPS 17 9700
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 130 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 447 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +166%
10625
XPS 17 9700
3998
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +205%
15125
XPS 17 9700
4952

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +102%
6.14 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9700
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 82.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

