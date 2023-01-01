Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) vs Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 97 against 54 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1080 grams less (around 2.38 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- 77% sharper screen – 236 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
|1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
|Dimensions
|374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches
|357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm
14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches
|Area
|929 cm2 (144 inches2)
|879 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.2%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|50 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|236 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
Screen space comparison
XPS 17 9730 (2023)
17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
~12% more screen space
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|2 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weight of AC adapter
|505 grams
|193 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 760M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2437
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +24%
11318
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1808
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +21%
14490
11994
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|2800 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.4 TFLOPS
|4.06 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|~87.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v7
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|14.9 x 8.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 17 9730 (2023):
- The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1