Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 97 against 54 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 97 against 54 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1080 grams less (around 2.38 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1080 grams less (around 2.38 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 77% sharper screen – 236 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) Dimensions 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches 357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm

14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches Area 929 cm2 (144 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.2% ~84.4% Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 50 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3200 x 2000 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 133 ppi 236 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison XPS 17 9730 (2023) 17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2 Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ~ 12% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 2 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9730 (2023) 500 nits Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 505 grams 193 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB Radeon 760M TGP 60 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 1500 MHz GPU boost clock - 2800 MHz FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance XPS 17 9730 (2023) +82% 7.4 TFLOPS Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) 4.06 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG - Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~87.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v7 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on XPS 17 9730 (2023): - The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.