Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

64 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
48 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Display
2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU
Intel UHD Graphics 630
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 97 against 83 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • 66% sharper screen – 221 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130.3 vs 144 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9730 (2023)
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

Case

Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches		 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
Area 929 cm2 (144 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.2% ~81.8%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM
Noise level (max. load) - 47 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1333:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 86.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.7%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 130 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 505 grams 369 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 9 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock - 350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 96 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 3
GPU performance
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +1821%
7.3 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 0.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm 16.0 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

