You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery 97 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1 Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 97 against 54 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 97 against 54 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5630 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches 356.78 x 251.7 x 15.42-18.2 mm

14.05 x 9.91 x 0.61-0.72 inches Area 929 cm2 (144 inches2) 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.2% ~82.7% Side bezels 4.1 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9730 (2023) +100% 500 nits Inspiron 16 5630 250 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 505 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 60 W 45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5X Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance XPS 17 9730 (2023) +410% 7.3 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 5630 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.