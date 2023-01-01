Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) vs Inspiron 16 5630
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 97 against 54 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5630
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
|1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
|Dimensions
|374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches
|356.78 x 251.7 x 15.42-18.2 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.61-0.72 inches
|Area
|929 cm2 (144 inches2)
|898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.2%
|~82.7%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|505 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +14%
1805
1587
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +101%
12455
6194
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +13%
1884
1667
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +143%
14692
6035
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.3 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5X
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x1.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|14.9 x 8.9 cm
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
