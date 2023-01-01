Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9730 (2023) or Precision 7670 – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) vs Precision 7670

64 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
VS
58 out of 100
Dell Precision 7670
Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
Dell Precision 7670
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 97 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) and Precision 7670 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 26-36% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 97 against 83 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7670
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9730 (2023)
vs
Precision 7670

Case

Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches		 356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm
14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches
Area 929 cm2 (144 inches2) 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.2% ~80.7%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 52 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1300:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.5 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left, Right -
Charge power 130 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 505 grams 484 / 674 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 630 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz
FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +48%
7.3 TFLOPS
Precision 7670
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-VD
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 91.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
