Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) vs Precision 7780
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 26-36% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 97 against 83 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (144 vs 163.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7780
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
|3.05 kg (6.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches
|398 x 265.02 x 25.95-28.5 mm
15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.12 inches
|Area
|929 cm2 (144 inches2)
|1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.2%
|~78.2%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|505 grams
|480 / 670 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1805
Precision 7780 +10%
1986
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12455
Precision 7780 +21%
15038
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1884
Precision 7780 +9%
2049
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14692
Precision 7780 +50%
22081
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|630 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1140 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.3 TFLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~11 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|4
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x1.5W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|14.9 x 8.9 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1