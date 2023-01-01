Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) vs XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 230-314% higher FPS
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 97 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1140 grams less (around 2.51 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (91.3 vs 144 square inches)
- 27% sharper screen – 169 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches
|295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|929 cm2 (144 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.2%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Blue, Burgundy
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|130 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|505 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +28%
1805
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +97%
12455
6323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +43%
1884
1314
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +170%
14692
5436
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.3 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W, 2x1.5W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|14.9 x 8.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
