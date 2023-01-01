Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9730 (2023) or XPS 13 9315 – what's better?

Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) vs XPS 13 9315

64 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
VS
53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
Dell XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) and XPS 13 9315 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 230-314% higher FPS
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 97 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1140 grams less (around 2.51 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (91.3 vs 144 square inches)
  • 27% sharper screen – 169 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 17 9730 (2023)
vs
XPS 13 9315

Case

Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 929 cm2 (144 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.2% ~88.4%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Blue, Burgundy
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 17 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
XPS 17 9730 (2023)
500 nits
XPS 13 9315
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 130 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 505 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +170%
14692
XPS 13 9315
5436
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 96 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +418%
7.3 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9520 (2022) and XPS 17 9730 (2023)
2. Blade 17 (2022) and XPS 17 9730 (2023)
3. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and XPS 17 9730 (2023)
4. Gram 17 (2023) and XPS 17 9730 (2023)
5. Gram Style 16" (2023) and XPS 17 9730 (2023)
6. XPS 13 Plus 9320 and XPS 13 9315
7. Surface Laptop 5 13.5 and XPS 13 9315
8. XPS 13 9305 and XPS 13 9315
9. Gram 14 (2022) and XPS 13 9315
10. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and XPS 13 9315
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9315 and XPS 17 9730 (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский