Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) Dimensions 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Area 929 cm2 (144 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.2% ~90.3% Side bezels 4.1 mm 4.1 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9730 (2023) 500 nits XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 130 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 505 grams 508 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 60 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1237 MHz GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance XPS 17 9730 (2023) +19% 7.3 TFLOPS XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

