Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
91
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
92
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
NanoReview Score
74
Key Differences
Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
- Can run popular games at about 246-336% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 94 against 57.5 watt-hours
- 48% sharper screen – 188 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (142 vs 174.8 square inches)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm
14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches
|403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (142 inches2)
|1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.3%
|~73.1%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|10.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|52.7 dB
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1243:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|55%
|Adobe RGB profile
|77%
|37.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|36.7%
|Response time
|7 ms
|16 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|135 / 180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|387 / 580 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MECH 15 G3 +1%
1446
1429
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MECH 15 G3 +53%
7509
4915
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1449
1444
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MECH 15 G3 +124%
12389
5534
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1310 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1725 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|89 dB
|79 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|2 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1