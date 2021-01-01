You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 Can run popular games at about 246-336% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 94 against 57.5 watt-hours

48% sharper screen – 188 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (142 vs 174.8 square inches)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm

14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm

15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~73.1% Side bezels 7.1 mm 10.4 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52.7 dB 47 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 188 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1243:1 sRGB color space 100% 55% Adobe RGB profile 77% 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7% Response time 7 ms 16 ms Max. brightness MECH 15 G3 +17% 350 nits Nitro 5 AN517-54 300 nits

Battery Capacity 94 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - No Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 135 / 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 387 / 580 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 5120 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MECH 15 G3 +448% 17.5 TFLOPS Nitro 5 AN517-54 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 89 dB 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 2 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.