You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Intel Core i7 11800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~4%) battery – 94 against 90 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142 vs 172.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm

14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~74.1% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 52.7 dB -

Display 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 188 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 77% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 7 ms 3 ms Max. brightness MECH 15 G3 350 nits ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition n/a

Battery Capacity 94 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 W 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB TGP 140 W 145 W Nvidia Optimus MUX AMD Switchable Graphics Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1310 MHz 2321 MHz GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 2581 MHz FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units 5120 2560 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MECH 15 G3 +7% 17.5 TFLOPS ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition 16.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 89 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 2 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.