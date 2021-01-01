Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
- Features a a little bigger (~4%) battery – 94 against 90 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
- Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm
14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches
|395 x 282 x 23.4 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (142 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.3%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|52.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|77%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|7 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1446
1565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7509
8668
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1449
1530
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12389
14268
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|145 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|AMD Switchable Graphics
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1310 MHz
|2321 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1725 MHz
|2581 MHz
|FLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|89 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|2 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
