Home > Laptop comparison > MECH 15 G3 or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

74 out of 100
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
VS
71 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~4%) battery – 94 against 90 watt-hours
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MECH 15 G3
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm
14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~77.8%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 52.7 dB 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 62.3%
Adobe RGB profile 77% 47.3%
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 490 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1598 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 5120 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
MECH 15 G3 +113%
17.5 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
8.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC289
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 89 dB 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MECH 15 G3 or ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
2. MECH 15 G3 or Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
3. MECH 15 G3 or Neo 15 (M21)
4. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or XPS 15 9500
5. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or GS66 Stealth (11th Gen Intel)
6. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
7. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
8. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский