Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
91
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
92
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
NanoReview Score
74
Key Differences
Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a a little bigger (~4%) battery – 94 against 90 watt-hours
- 32% sharper screen – 188 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm
14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (142 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.3%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|52.7 dB
|56 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|77%
|75.3%
|Response time
|7 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|140 / 240 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|550 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1446
ROG Zephyrus M16 +5%
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7509
ROG Zephyrus M16 +8%
8121
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1449
ROG Zephyrus M16 +2%
1476
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MECH 15 G3 +4%
12389
11968
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|60-75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1310 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1725 MHz
|1598 MHz
|FLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|89 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|2 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1