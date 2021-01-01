You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a a little bigger (~4%) battery – 94 against 90 watt-hours

32% sharper screen – 188 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm

14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~86% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 52.7 dB 56 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 188 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 77% 75.3% Response time 7 ms 3 ms Max. brightness MECH 15 G3 350 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 94 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 140 / 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 550 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 60-75 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1598 MHz FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 5120 2560 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MECH 15 G3 +113% 17.5 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 8.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 89 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 2 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.