Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 vs Dell Alienware x15 R1
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
91
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
92
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
NanoReview Score
74
Key Differences
Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 26-36% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 94 against 87 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (142 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm
14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches
|359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm
14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (142 inches2)
|997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.3%
|~67.3%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|52.7 dB
|53.5 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|77%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|711 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1446
Alienware x15 R1 +8%
1559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7509
Alienware x15 R1 +10%
8242
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1449
Alienware x15 R1 +6%
1530
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MECH 15 G3 +2%
12389
12141
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|90 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1310 MHz
|1163 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1725 MHz
|1530 MHz
|FLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|11.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|89 dB
|82.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|2 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.8 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
