You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 26-36% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 94 against 87 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (142 vs 154.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm

14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm

14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~67.3% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 52.7 dB 53.5 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 188 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 77% - Response time 7 ms 19 ms Max. brightness MECH 15 G3 +17% 350 nits Alienware x15 R1 300 nits

Battery Capacity 94 Wh 87 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 711 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 90 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1163 MHz GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1530 MHz FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 5120 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MECH 15 G3 +48% 17.5 TFLOPS Alienware x15 R1 11.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x4W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 89 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 2 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.8 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.