Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 vs Dell Alienware x15 R1

74 out of 100
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
VS
71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R1
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
Dell Alienware x15 R1
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 and Dell Alienware x15 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 26-36% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 94 against 87 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (142 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MECH 15 G3
vs
Alienware x15 R1

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm
14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches		 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm
14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches
Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3% ~67.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 52.7 dB 53.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 188 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 77% -
Response time 7 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness
MECH 15 G3 +17%
350 nits
Alienware x15 R1
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 711 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MECH 15 G3
7509
Alienware x15 R1 +10%
8242
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MECH 15 G3 +2%
12389
Alienware x15 R1
12141

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1163 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1530 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 5120 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
MECH 15 G3 +48%
17.5 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R1
11.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 89 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.8 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

