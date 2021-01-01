Home > Laptop comparison > Prometheus XVI (2021) or Nitro 5 AN517-54 – what's better?

Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54

74 out of 100
Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
VS
58 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 64.3 against 57.5 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (159.3 vs 174.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prometheus XVI (2021)
vs
Nitro 5 AN517-54

Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm
14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches		 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches
Area 1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~73.1%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 10.4 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1243:1
sRGB color space 94% 55%
Adobe RGB profile 74% 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% 36.7%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness
Prometheus XVI (2021) +67%
500 nits
Nitro 5 AN517-54
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 135 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 891 gramm 387 / 580 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prometheus XVI (2021) +332%
13.8 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN517-54
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
