Home > Laptop comparison > Prometheus XVI (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

74 out of 100
Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 100 against 64.3 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (136.7 vs 159.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prometheus XVI (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm
14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 25700:1
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 74% 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% 99.1%
Response time - 67 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 891 gramm 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Prometheus XVI (2021) +165%
13.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 4.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Prometheus XVI (2021) or Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
2. Prometheus XVI (2021) or Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
3. Prometheus XVI (2021) or Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
4. Prometheus XVI (2021) or Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
5. Prometheus XVI (2021) or MECH 15 G3
6. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or XPS 17 9710 (2021)
8. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский