You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 90 against 64.3 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (142.9 vs 159.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm

14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches 354.9 x 259.9 x 27.2 mm

13.97 x 10.23 x 1.07 inches Area 1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2) 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~72.8% Side bezels 7.6 mm 4.8 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 300 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 94% 100% Adobe RGB profile 74% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74% - Max. brightness Prometheus XVI (2021) +67% 500 nits ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition 300 nits

Battery Capacity 64.3 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 891 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB TGP 130 W 115-150 W Nvidia Optimus - AMD Switchable Graphics Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 2321 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 2581 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units 3840 2560 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Prometheus XVI (2021) 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition +19% 16.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.0 Power - 2x4W Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

