Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 90 against 64.3 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (142.9 vs 159.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm
14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches
|354.9 x 259.9 x 27.2 mm
13.97 x 10.23 x 1.07 inches
|Area
|1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2)
|922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~72.8%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|94%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|74%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|74%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|891 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8440
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1529
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12735
14119
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|115-150 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|AMD Switchable Graphics
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|2321 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|2581 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
