You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 90 against 64.3 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (133.8 vs 159.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm

14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~86% Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.2 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 56 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 94% 100% Adobe RGB profile 74% 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 74% - Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Prometheus XVI (2021) 500 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 500 nits

Battery Capacity 64.3 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 140 / 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 891 gramm 550 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 130 W 60-75 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1598 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 3840 2560 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Prometheus XVI (2021) +68% 13.8 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 8.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.