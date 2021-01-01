Home > Laptop comparison > Prometheus XVI (2021) or Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)

74 out of 100
Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
VS
67 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 64.3 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) and Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 64.3 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prometheus XVI (2021)
vs
Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm
14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches		 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches
Area 1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~69.1%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1219:1
sRGB color space 94% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 74% 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% -
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 891 gramm 780 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 80 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Prometheus XVI (2021)
2. Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs Prometheus XVI (2021)
3. Omen 16 (2021 AMD) vs Prometheus XVI (2021)
4. Omen 16 (2021 Intel) vs Prometheus XVI (2021)
5. MECH 15 G3 vs Prometheus XVI (2021)
6. Alienware m15 R4 vs Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
7. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) vs Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
8. Alienware m15 R3 vs Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
9. ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 vs Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
10. ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) vs Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский