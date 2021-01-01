Home > Laptop comparison > Prometheus XVI (2021) or Alienware x15 R1 – what's better?

Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) vs Dell Alienware x15 R1

74 out of 100
Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
VS
71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R1
Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
Dell Alienware x15 R1
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) and Dell Alienware x15 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 87 against 64.3 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prometheus XVI (2021)
vs
Alienware x15 R1

Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
Dimensions 359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm
14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches		 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm
14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches
Area 1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~67.3%
Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level - 53.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 94% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 74% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% -
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness
Prometheus XVI (2021) +67%
500 nits
Alienware x15 R1
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 891 gramm 711 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1163 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1530 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prometheus XVI (2021) +17%
13.8 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R1
11.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.8 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

