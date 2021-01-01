You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 94 against 64.3 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (142 vs 159.3 square inches)

Case Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm

14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm

14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches Area 1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~73.3% Side bezels 7.6 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 94% 100% Adobe RGB profile 74% 77% DCI-P3 color gamut 74% - Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Prometheus XVI (2021) +43% 500 nits MECH 15 G3 350 nits

Battery Capacity 64.3 Wh 94 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 891 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 130 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1310 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1725 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 5120 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Prometheus XVI (2021) 13.8 TFLOPS MECH 15 G3 +27% 17.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 89 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 2 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.