Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 62 against 57.5 watt-hours
- 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (158.1 vs 174.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Dimensions
|392.6 x 259.8 x 24.9 mm
15.46 x 10.23 x 0.98 inches
|403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|1020 cm2 (158.2 inches2)
|1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~73.1%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|10.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|55.9 dB
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1243:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|55%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.9%
|37.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.7%
|36.7%
|Response time
|7 ms
|16 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|135 / 180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|873 gramm
|387 / 580 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nitro 5 AN517-54 +17%
1429
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7246
4915
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Nitro 5 AN517-54 +9%
1444
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Prometheus XVII (2021) +115%
11884
5534
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
