You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 4800H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 100 against 62 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

49% sharper screen – 254 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (136.7 vs 158.1 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 392.6 x 259.8 x 24.9 mm

15.46 x 10.23 x 0.98 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1020 cm2 (158.2 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~86.2% Side bezels 4.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 55.9 dB 37.4 dB

Display 2560 x 1440 3456 x 2234 Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 170 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 25700:1 sRGB color space 99% 100% Adobe RGB profile 65.9% 88% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% 99.1% Response time 7 ms 67 ms Max. brightness Prometheus XVII (2021) 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 62 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 230 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 873 gramm 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 130 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Prometheus XVII (2021) +165% 13.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones - 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.