Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021) vs Dell Alienware x15 R1
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 87 against 62 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
|Dimensions
|392.6 x 259.8 x 24.9 mm
15.46 x 10.23 x 0.98 inches
|359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm
14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches
|Area
|1020 cm2 (158.2 inches2)
|997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~67.3%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|55.9 dB
|53.5 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.7%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|873 gramm
|711 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware x15 R1 +27%
1559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x15 R1 +14%
8242
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware x15 R1 +16%
1530
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11884
Alienware x15 R1 +2%
12141
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|90 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1163 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1530 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|11.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|2x4W
|Loudness
|-
|82.7 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.8 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
