Home > Laptop comparison > Prometheus XVII (2021) or MECH 15 G3 – what's better?

Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021) vs MECH 15 G3

67 out of 100
Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
VS
74 out of 100
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021) and MECH 15 G3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 94 against 62 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (142 vs 158.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prometheus XVII (2021)
vs
MECH 15 G3

Case

Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 392.6 x 259.8 x 24.9 mm
15.46 x 10.23 x 0.98 inches		 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm
14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches
Area 1020 cm2 (158.2 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~73.3%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 55.9 dB 52.7 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 99% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.9% 77%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% -
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Prometheus XVII (2021) +14%
400 nits
MECH 15 G3
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 873 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prometheus XVII (2021)
13.8 TFLOPS
MECH 15 G3 +27%
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 89 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
2. Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) and Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
3. Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) and XVII (2021)
4. Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) and Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
5. Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) and MECH 15 G3
6. XMG Neo 15 (E21) and Eluktronics MECH 15 G3

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 and Prometheus XVII (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский