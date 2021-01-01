You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 4800H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021) Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) Dimensions 392.6 x 259.8 x 24.9 mm

15.46 x 10.23 x 0.98 inches 359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm

14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches Area 1020 cm2 (158.2 inches2) 1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~72.2% Side bezels 4.8 mm 7.6 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 55.9 dB -

Display 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 170 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 99% 94% Adobe RGB profile 65.9% 74% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% 74% Response time 7 ms - Max. brightness Prometheus XVII (2021) 400 nits Prometheus XVI (2021) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 62 Wh 64.3 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 873 gramm 891 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 130 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Prometheus XVII (2021) 13.8 TFLOPS Prometheus XVI (2021) 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x4W - Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

