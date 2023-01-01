Framework Laptop 16 vs Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16
- Can run popular games at about 221-302% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 85 against 54 watt-hours
- Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (136.2 vs 160.4 square inches)
- 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm
14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches
|357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm
14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches
|Area
|1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2)
|879 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.7%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Orange, Purple
|Black
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|236 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|9 ms
|2 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|-
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|193 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 780M
|Radeon 760M
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2299
2377
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 16 +39%
12691
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Laptop 16 +10%
1861
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 16 +49%
17837
11994
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2500 MHz
|2800 MHz
|FLOPS
|20.4 TFLOPS
|4.06 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~18 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1318
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v7
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|12.2 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1