Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS - AMD Ryzen 5 7640U AMD Ryzen 7 7840U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16 Can run popular games at about 221-302% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 221-302% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 85 against 54 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 85 against 54 watt-hours Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs) Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (136.2 vs 160.4 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (136.2 vs 160.4 square inches) 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Framework Laptop 16 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) Dimensions 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm

14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches 357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm

14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches Area 1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.7% ~84.4% Side bezels 6 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black, Gray, Orange, Purple Black Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal Yes No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 3200 x 2000 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 236 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology FreeSync No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 9 ms 2 ms Max. brightness Laptop 16 500 nits Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 85 Wh 54 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position - Left Charge power 180 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 193 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX 7700S 8GB Radeon 760M TGP 100 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 2500 MHz 2800 MHz FLOPS 20.4 TFLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~18 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 16 GPU performance Laptop 16 +402% 20.4 TFLOPS Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) 4.06 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1318 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v7 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.2 x 7.6 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.