Home > Laptop comparison > Laptop 16 or Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) – what's better?

Framework Laptop 16 vs Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)

70 out of 100
Framework Laptop 16
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
Framework Laptop 16
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Framework Laptop 16 and Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Framework Laptop 16
  • Can run popular games at about 221-302% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 85 against 54 watt-hours
  • Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (136.2 vs 160.4 square inches)
  • 25% sharper screen – 236 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Laptop 16
vs
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 356.58 x 290.2 x 17.95 mm
14.04 x 11.43 x 0.71 inches		 357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm
14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches
Area 1035 cm2 (160.5 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.7% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Orange, Purple Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology FreeSync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 9 ms 2 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position - Left
Charge power 180 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter - 193 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Radeon 760M
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2500 MHz 2800 MHz
FLOPS 20.4 TFLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~18 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 16
GPU performance
Laptop 16 +402%
20.4 TFLOPS
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
4.06 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1318 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v7
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.2 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) or Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
2. LG Gram 16 (2023) or Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
3. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) or Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
4. Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T or Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
5. HP EliteBook 845 G10 or Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) or Framework Laptop 16
7. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Framework Laptop 16
8. Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) or Framework Laptop 16
9. Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) or Framework Laptop 16
10. LG Gram Style 16" (2023) or Framework Laptop 16
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) and Framework Laptop 16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский