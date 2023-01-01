Home > Laptop comparison > Framework Laptop or XPS 13 9315 – what's better?

Framework Laptop vs Dell XPS 13 9315

56 out of 100
Framework Laptop
VS
53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
Framework Laptop
Dell XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Framework Laptop and Dell XPS 13 9315 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Framework Laptop
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 55 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
  • 19% sharper screen – 201 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (91.3 vs 105.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Framework Laptop
vs
XPS 13 9315

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 296 x 229 x 15.85 mm
11.65 x 9.02 x 0.62 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 678 cm2 (105.1 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~88.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Blue, Burgundy
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 51 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1360:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
Framework Laptop
400 nits
XPS 13 9315 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position - Left, Right
Charge power 60 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Framework Laptop +18%
7466
XPS 13 9315
6323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Framework Laptop +11%
1456
XPS 13 9315
1314
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Framework Laptop +63%
8859
XPS 13 9315
5436
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Framework Laptop
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Loudness 79.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 76.6 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

