You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2256 x 1504 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Framework Laptop Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

19% sharper screen – 201 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (91.1 vs 105.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 296 x 229 x 15.85 mm

11.65 x 9.02 x 0.62 inches 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches Area 678 cm2 (105.1 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.1% ~88.6% Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.3 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 51 dB 45.5 dB

Display 2256 x 1504 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 13.5 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1360:1 940:1 sRGB color space 100% 99% Adobe RGB profile - 71% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69% Response time - 33 ms Max. brightness Framework Laptop 400 nits XPS 13 Plus 9320 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 55 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Full charging time - 2:40 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position - Left, Right Charge power 60 W 60 W Weigh of AC adapter - 254 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Framework Laptop 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 79.3 dB 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 76.6 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.