Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 92-126% higher FPS

Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 57.5 against 48.9 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 361 x 258 x 29 mm

14.21 x 10.16 x 1.14 inches 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~72.4% Side bezels 7.8 mm 9 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 120° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 55 dB 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 838:1 1371:1 sRGB color space 98.6% 65% Adobe RGB profile 70.8% 44% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.6% 42.5% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness A5 (AMD 5000 Series) 300 nits Nitro 5 (AN515-55) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 48.9 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 690 gramm 498 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 80-115 W 0 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance A5 (AMD 5000 Series) +168% 13.1 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN515-55) 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC293 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 86 dB 76 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.0 x 6.3 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

