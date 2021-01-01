Home > Laptop comparison > A5 (AMD 5000 Series) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

70 out of 100
Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
VS
71 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
From $1000
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 131-179% higher FPS
  • Around 77% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~104%) battery – 100 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 361 mm (14.21 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 258 mm (10.16 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 29 mm (1.14 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~84.3%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level 55 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1101:2 1331:1
sRGB color space 94.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.2% 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.3% 99.4%
Response time 3 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 690 gramm 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1280
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
A5 (AMD 5000 Series) +238%
10.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 86 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) vs HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
2. Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) vs HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
3. Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) vs G5 (2021)
4. Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) vs A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Dell XPS 17 9700
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Dell XPS 15 9500
7. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Razer Blade 17 (2021)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
9. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский