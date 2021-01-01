Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
From $1000
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
From $1799
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 90 against 48.9 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 29-39% higher FPS
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|361 mm (14.21 inches)
|354.9 mm (13.97 inches)
|Height
|258 mm (10.16 inches)
|259.9 mm (10.23 inches)
|Thickness
|29 mm (1.14 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.1%
|~72.8%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|55 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1101:2
|-
|sRGB color space
|94.7%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.3%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|690 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1504
1545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7966
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1422
1478
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12231
13618
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|115-150 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|2321 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|2581 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|86 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
