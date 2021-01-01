Home > Laptop comparison > A5 (AMD 5000 Series) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

68 out of 100
Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
VS
70 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
From $1000
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 90 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.8 vs 144.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 361 mm (14.21 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 258 mm (10.16 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 29 mm (1.14 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~77.8%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 55 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1101:2 1000:1
sRGB color space 94.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.3% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 690 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 80-95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
10.8 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +11%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

