Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 361 x 258 x 29 mm

14.21 x 10.16 x 1.14 inches 359 x 256 x 22.8-24.3 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.9-0.96 inches Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~73% Side bezels 7.8 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 120° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 55 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1017:1 - sRGB color space 92.5% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile 66.1% 47.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 64.4% - Max. brightness A5 (AMD 5000 Series) 300 nits TUF Gaming F15 (2021) n/a

Battery Capacity 48.9 Wh 48 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 180 / 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 690 gramm 546 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 130 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance A5 (AMD 5000 Series) +106% 13.8 TFLOPS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC293 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 86 dB 77.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 6.3 cm 10.6 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

