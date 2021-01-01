Home > Laptop comparison > A5 (AMD 5000 Series) or Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) vs Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)

68 out of 100
Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
VS
68 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
From $1000
Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
From $1779
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 48.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) and Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 56 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
vs
Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Width 361 mm (14.21 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 258 mm (10.16 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 29 mm (1.14 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~69.1%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 55 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1101:2 -
sRGB color space 94.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.3% -
Response time 3 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 690 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
2. Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) or Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
3. Dell Alienware m15 R4 or Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
4. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
5. Dell Alienware m15 R3 or Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
6. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 or Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
7. ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) or Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) and Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский