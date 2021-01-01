Home > Laptop comparison > A5 (AMD 5000 Series) or Alienware m15 R6 – what's better?

Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) vs Dell Alienware m15 R6

68 out of 100
Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
VS
69 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R6
Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
From $1000
Dell Alienware m15 R6
From $1729
Evaluation of Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) and Dell Alienware m15 R6 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 86 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
vs
Alienware m15 R6

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
Width 361 mm (14.21 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 258 mm (10.16 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 29 mm (1.14 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~69.1%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 55 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1101:2 400:1
sRGB color space 94.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.3% 99%
Response time 3 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness
A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
300 nits
Alienware m15 R6 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 690 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 80 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
A5 (AMD 5000 Series) +24%
10.8 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R6
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

