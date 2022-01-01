You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 3840 x 2160 Battery 48.9 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i9 10885H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 182-248% higher FPS

Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500 Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 56 against 48.9 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs) Dimensions 361 x 258 x 29 mm

14.21 x 10.16 x 1.14 inches 357.2 x 267.7 x 20.05 mm

14.06 x 10.54 x 0.79 inches Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~70.2% Side bezels 7.8 mm 5.9 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 120° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 4900 RPM Noise level 55 dB 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 838:1 800:1 sRGB color space 98.6% 100% Adobe RGB profile 70.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.6% - Response time 3 ms 19 ms Max. brightness A5 (AMD 5000 Series) 300 nits G7 15 7500 300 nits

Battery Capacity 48.9 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 130 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 690 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile 8GB TGP 80-115 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance A5 (AMD 5000 Series) +331% 13.1 TFLOPS G7 15 7500 3.041 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC293 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 86 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.0 x 6.3 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

