Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) vs Dell G7 15 7500

62 out of 100
Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
VS
50 out of 100
Dell G7 15 7500
Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
Dell G7 15 7500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 48.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) and Dell G7 15 7500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Can run popular games at about 182-248% higher FPS
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 56 against 48.9 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
vs
G7 15 7500

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
Dimensions 361 x 258 x 29 mm
14.21 x 10.16 x 1.14 inches		 357.2 x 267.7 x 20.05 mm
14.06 x 10.54 x 0.79 inches
Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~70.2%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 120° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 4900 RPM
Noise level 55 dB 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 838:1 800:1
sRGB color space 98.6% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 70.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.6% -
Response time 3 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness
A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
300 nits
G7 15 7500
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 130 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 690 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
A5 (AMD 5000 Series) +159%
13069
G7 15 7500
5050

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80-115 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
A5 (AMD 5000 Series) +331%
13.1 TFLOPS
G7 15 7500
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC293 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.3 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
