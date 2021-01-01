You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (144.3 vs 159.3 square inches) Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 64.3 against 48.9 watt-hours

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) Dimensions 361 x 258 x 29 mm

14.21 x 10.16 x 1.14 inches 359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm

14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~72.2% Side bezels 7.8 mm 7.6 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 55 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1101:2 - sRGB color space 94.7% 94% Adobe RGB profile 65.2% 74% DCI-P3 color gamut 68.3% 74% Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness A5 (AMD 5000 Series) 300 nits Prometheus XVI (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 48.9 Wh 64.3 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 230 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 690 gramm 891 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP - 130 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance A5 (AMD 5000 Series) 10.8 TFLOPS Prometheus XVI (2021) +28% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 86 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.