Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) vs Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (144.3 vs 159.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 64.3 against 48.9 watt-hours
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|361 x 258 x 29 mm
14.21 x 10.16 x 1.14 inches
|359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm
14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches
|Area
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.1%
|~72.2%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|55 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1101:2
|-
|sRGB color space
|94.7%
|94%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.2%
|74%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.3%
|74%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|690 gramm
|891 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7831
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13069
12735
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|-
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|86 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1