Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) vs Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1400 grams less (around 3.09 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (160.9 vs 197.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 74 against 48.9 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|3.9 kg (8.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|396 x 262 x 32.4 mm
15.59 x 10.31 x 1.28 inches
|400 x 319.2 x 35.3 mm
15.75 x 12.57 x 1.39 inches
|Area
|1038 cm2 (160.7 inches2)
|1277 cm2 (198 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|~64.6%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|59 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1121:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|90.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|61.5%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|692 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1553
1695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7918
9047
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1532
1623
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13249
13551
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|900 MHz
|1310 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1425 MHz
|1725 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.1 TFLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
11.1 TFLOPS
17.5 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|85 dB
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
