Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

67 out of 100
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
VS
72 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (160.9 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 90 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 26-36% higher FPS
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
vs
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 396 x 262 x 32.4 mm
15.59 x 10.31 x 1.28 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92 inches
Area 1038 cm2 (160.7 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 59 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1121:1 -
sRGB color space 90.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 63.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 61.5% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 692 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 145 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes AMD Switchable Graphics
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 900 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 1425 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 85 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
