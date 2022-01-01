Home > Laptop comparison > A7 (AMD 5000 Series) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

61 out of 100
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
VS
65 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 90 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (133.8 vs 160.9 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 396 x 262 x 32.4 mm
15.59 x 10.31 x 1.28 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 1038 cm2 (160.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~77.8%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 59 dB 51 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1121:1 -
sRGB color space 90.9% 62.3%
Adobe RGB profile 63.2% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 61.5% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 692 gramm 490 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 900 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1425 MHz 1598 MHz
FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
A7 (AMD 5000 Series) +35%
11.1 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
8.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC289
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 85 dB 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. A5 (AMD 5000 Series) or A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
2. ROG Strix G15 G513 or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
3. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
4. Blade 15 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
5. ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
6. ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский