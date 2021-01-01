Home > Laptop comparison > A7 (AMD 5000 Series) or TUF Gaming A17 FA706 – what's better?

Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706

70 out of 100
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
VS
67 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
From $1400
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
From $1100
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) and ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
  • Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 90 against 48.9 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
vs
TUF Gaming A17 FA706

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 396 mm (15.59 inches) 399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
Height 262 mm (10.31 inches) 268.9 mm (10.59 inches)
Thickness 32.4 mm (1.28 inches) 24.8 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 1038 cm2 (160.7 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~76.9%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 95 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 5120 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
A7 (AMD 5000 Series) +46%
17.5 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A17 FA706
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
2. Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) vs A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
3. Dell XPS 17 9700 vs ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs TUF Gaming A17 FA706
5. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs TUF Gaming A17 FA706
6. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 vs TUF Gaming A17 FA706
7. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs Gaming A17 FA706

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 and Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский