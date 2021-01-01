Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
From $1400
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
From $1100
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
- Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
- Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 90 against 48.9 watt-hours
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|396 mm (15.59 inches)
|399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
|Height
|262 mm (10.31 inches)
|268.9 mm (10.59 inches)
|Thickness
|32.4 mm (1.28 inches)
|24.8 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|1038 cm2 (160.7 inches2)
|1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|~76.9%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A7 (AMD 5000 Series) +10%
1599
1453
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A7 (AMD 5000 Series) +30%
8465
6527
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
A7 (AMD 5000 Series) +11%
622
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
A7 (AMD 5000 Series) +46%
5672
3880
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|95 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1310 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1725 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|5120
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
