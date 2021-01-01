Home > Laptop comparison > A7 (AMD 5000 Series) or A5 (AMD 5000 Series) – what's better?

Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) vs A5 (AMD 5000 Series)

70 out of 100
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
68 out of 100
Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
From $1400
Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
From $1000
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) and A5 (AMD 5000 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
  • Can run popular games at about 34-47% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144.3 vs 160.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
vs
A5 (AMD 5000 Series)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Width 396 mm (15.59 inches) 361 mm (14.21 inches)
Height 262 mm (10.31 inches) 258 mm (10.16 inches)
Thickness 32.4 mm (1.28 inches) 29 mm (1.14 inches)
Area 1038 cm2 (160.7 inches2) 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~72.1%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 55 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1101:2
sRGB color space - 94.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.3%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 690 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 5120 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
A7 (AMD 5000 Series) +62%
17.5 TFLOPS
A5 (AMD 5000 Series)
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 86 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

