CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 13700H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs) Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm

12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~84.6% Side bezels 4.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 3024 x 1964 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz PPI 243 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.3% Response time 1 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Aero 14 OLED (2023) +20% 600 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 130 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 45 W 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 7 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Aero 14 OLED (2023) +35% 7 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 1 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.