Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 14 OLED (2023) or MacBook Pro 14 (2023) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

65 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70 against 63 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 14 OLED (2023)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm
12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~84.6%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 130 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 35 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS 7 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 96 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76
GPU performance
Aero 14 OLED (2023) +3%
7 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 1 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs XPS 13 Plus 9320
3. Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs XPS 13 9315
4. Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
5. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) vs XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) vs XPS 13 Plus 9320
8. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) vs XPS 13 9315
9. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский