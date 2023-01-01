Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 14 OLED (2023) or ROG Strix SCAR 16 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16

65 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
VS
82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
GPU GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (106.5 vs 144.9 square inches)
  • 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 90 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 139-190% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 90 against 63 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 600 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 14 OLED (2023)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm
12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 90 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Aero 14 OLED (2023)
600 nits
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +83%
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 16 32
L3 Cache 18 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 7 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80
GPU performance
Aero 14 OLED (2023)
7 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +253%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gigabyte Aero 16 and Aero 14 OLED (2023)
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) and Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
3. Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) and Aero 14 OLED (2023)
4. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 and Strix SCAR 16
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) and Strix SCAR 16
6. MSI Titan GT77 HX (2023) and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 and Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский