Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1010 grams less (around 2.23 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (106.5 vs 144.9 square inches)
- 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 90 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 139-190% higher FPS
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 90 against 63 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 600 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311 x 220.8 x 17 mm
12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
|354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|687 cm2 (106.4 inches2)
|935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.8%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|3
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|16
|32
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1560
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +36%
2125
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9830
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +114%
21059
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1608
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +36%
2180
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12769
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +151%
32018
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|7 TFLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|2 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
