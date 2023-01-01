Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 14 OLED (2023) or XPS 13 9315 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) vs Dell XPS 13 9315

65 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
VS
53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
Dell XPS 13 9315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) and Dell XPS 13 9315 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 218-297% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 44% sharper screen – 243 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 14 OLED (2023)
vs
XPS 13 9315

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm
12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~88.4%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Blue, Burgundy
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Aero 14 OLED (2023) +20%
600 nits
XPS 13 9315
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 130 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aero 14 OLED (2023) +116%
11732
XPS 13 9315
5436
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 7 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 96 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Aero 14 OLED (2023) +396%
7 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
4. LG Gram 14 (2023) or Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023)
5. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or XPS 13 9315
6. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 or Dell XPS 13 9315
7. Dell XPS 13 9305 or XPS 13 9315
8. LG Gram 14 (2022) or Dell XPS 13 9315
9. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or Dell XPS 13 9315
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 13 9315 and Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский