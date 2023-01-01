You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 63 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 14 OLED (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs) Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 68% sharper screen – 243 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

68% sharper screen – 243 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (106.5 vs 122.8 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (106.5 vs 122.8 square inches) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 311 x 220.8 x 17 mm

12.24 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.4 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.8% ~89% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.2 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Aero 14 OLED (2023) +20% 600 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 130 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 429 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 45 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 938 MHz GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz FLOPS 7 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Aero 14 OLED (2023) +40% 7 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 83.1 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

