Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3000
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- 122% sharper screen – 282 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (137.9 vs 155.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
|Height
|250 mm (9.84 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|890 cm2 (138 inches2)
|1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|99%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1513
1456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8263
6590
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1503
1464
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12252
10632
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|85 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1