Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 212-289% higher FPS
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 99 against 58.2 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
- 24% sharper screen – 282 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (100.1 vs 137.9 square inches)
- Provides 19% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 420 nits
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|250 mm (9.84 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|890 cm2 (138 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|7000 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|41.9 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|282 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1759:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|99%
|88.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|275 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8971
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
577
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4866
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|10 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|-
GPU performance
12.6 TFLOPS
2.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|77.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
