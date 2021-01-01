Home > Laptop comparison > Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

74 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99 against 70 watt-hours
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (107.1 vs 137.9 square inches)
  • Provides 19% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 420 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 250 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.84 x 0.78 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 890 cm2 (138 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.4% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level 60 dB 49.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches
Type OLED Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 282 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 11000:1 48900:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile 99.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 2 ms 49 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter 720 gramm 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC255 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 75 dB 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
3. Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
4. Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
5. Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or MSI Creator 15
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Pro 16 (2019)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Dell XPS 13 9310
9. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Air (Intel, 2020)
10. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский